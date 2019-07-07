Playing with our hearts? Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been fueling romance speculation recently with their hand-holding outings and public posts of adoration. However, the “Stitches” crooner just denied that the pair are more than just friends.

In a video posted by Pop Crave on Twitter on Saturday, July 6, Mendes, 20, could be seen shaking his head “no” after a fan asked him whether he and Cabello, 22, are dating. As the crowd in attendance at his Los Angeles Q&A erupted in laughter at his response, the audience member then asked the Canada native if he would go on a date with her.

“That was the best set-up,” Mendes said as he reached for a nearby mug. “I won’t [go out with you]. I don’t know you, that’s why. I need to get to know you first.”

The denial comes just days after Mendes and Cabello spent the 4th of July holding hands in West Hollywood. “They were sitting with each other, facing each other and look very intimate,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly of the twosome, who were at the Red White and Bootsy July 4th party at Nobu. “They left together holding hands.”

Two days later, Cabello gushed over Mendes in an Instagram post from the audience of his Saturday concert in L.A. “@shawnmendes you couldn’t be more amazing. Wow,” the “Havana songstress captioned an Instagram Story along with the red heart emoji.

Mendes and Cabello recently released a duet titled “Señorita,” which was accompanied by a steamy music video that dropped on June 21. The tune was their second collaboration, with their first being the 2015 hit breakup anthem “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Days after their hot and heavy video for their new song hit YouTube, Us Weekly confirmed that Cabello had split from her boyfriend, Matthew Hussey, after more than a year of dating. Mendes, meanwhile, was previously linked to Hailey Baldwin, but the two split in May 2018, shortly before she tied the knot with Justin Bieber.

