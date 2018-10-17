Mr. and Mrs. Bieber! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin confirmed they tied the knot after a fan asked them about their secret marriage during a date in Los Angeles.

“I asked them if they were married and they simultaneously said yes!” Nona Melkoni, who dined next to the pair at Joan’s on Third in Studio City on Tuesday, October 16, tells Us Weekly. “They were both very happy and kind. He told me that she’s his angel. They were super sweet!”

After rekindling their romance in June, Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, got engaged in July. Two months later, they quietly wed at a New York City courthouse.

The newlyweds have been spotted at Joan’s on multiple occasions recently. A source who saw the pair on Monday, October 15, tells Us they looked “very lovey-dovey.”

The source adds: “He was hugging her from behind while they waited in line to order food.”

Earlier this month, Bieber and Baldwin enjoyed another breakfast at the L.A. hot spot, feeding each other a breakfast sandwich.

A source told Us on Wednesday, October 17, that the duo were looking at Demi Lovato’s Hollywood Hills mansion, which the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer put on the market in September following her July 24 overdose. Lovato was found unconscious at the 5,546 square-foot, four bedroom, five bathroom home and subsequently checked into rehab two weeks after she was released from the hospital.

While Bieber and Baldwin have yet to release a statement about their marriage, the “Sorry” crooner referred to the model as “his wife” during a visit to the Stratford Perth Museum in Ontario, Canada, on September 30.

