Back on the west coast! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin enjoyed a morning out in L.A.’s Studio City neighborhood.

The “No Brainer” crooner, 24, and the model, 21, stepped out at Joan’s on Third on Thursday, October 4, for a breakfast date. The couple feasted on pancakes, a breakfast sandwich, breakfast burrito and iced coffees as they sat at a communal table, an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Baldwin wiped Bieber’s mouth as he “reached over and gave her a bite” of the sandwich, notes the insider. The Grammy winner was also “really nice” to fans who asked for photos with him.

The newlyweds’ L.A. outing comes days after they packed on the PDA at the Stratford Perth Museum in Ontario, Canada. “Justin very graciously introduced Hailey as his wife,” the museum told fans in the comments of their Instagram post commemorating Bieber and Baldwin’s visit on Sunday, September 30. The Drop the Mic cohost also wrote a sweet message to her beau on a blackboard at the exhibit, writing, “I [heart] you forever — Hailey B.”

The pop star and Baldwin made headlines in September after obtaining a marriage license at a New York City courthouse two months after getting engaged. While multiple sources confirmed to Us that the “Sorry” songster and Baldwin officially wed, she wrote in a since-deleted tweet that the pair are “not yet married.”

With reporting by Brody Brown.

