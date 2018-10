Justin Bieber is a changed man. The singer, 24, appeared visibly upset on Thursday, October 11, while in a car with his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

“Justin has become a recluse and a changed person. He has no interest in being a celebrity and an artist,” an insider close to the singer tells Us Weekly. “He has withdrawn again, much like he did a couple years ago. He started recording music, but just stopped.”