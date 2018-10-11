Keeping the faith. Justin Bieber surrounded himself with friends after news broke that his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez is seeking mental health treatment.

The “Sorry” singer, 24, was spotted arriving alone at a Los Angeles church late Wednesday, October 10, but he seemingly sought comfort from pals as he left later in the evening. He hugged a group of guys before leaning on his bodyguard’s shoulder.

Bieber’s church visit came after TMZ reported that Gomez, 26, is receiving dialectical behavior therapy, a cognitive behavioral treatment commonly known as DBT, at an East Coast psychiatric facility. According to the website, the “Back to You” singer was hospitalized twice at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. in recent weeks for a low white blood cell count. She reportedly had an emotional breakdown during her second stay, which led her to seek treatment.

See more photos below from Bieber’s outing with friends.