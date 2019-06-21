Is it hot in here or is it just Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello? The pop stars released their sexy new single, “Señorita,” on Friday, June 21, just in time for summer.

The Latin-inflected, acoustic track finds Mendes, 20, and Cabello, 22, trading verses before coming together on the catchy chorus. “I love it when you call me señorita / I wish I could pretend I didn’t need ya,” they sing. “But every touch is ooh la la la / It’s true, la la la / Ooh, I should be runnin’ / Ooh, you keep me comin’ for ya.”

The red-hot music video opens with the former Fifth Harmony member working as a waitress at a diner in the sweltering summer heat. The Canada native takes a seat at one of her tables, ditching the suave black leather jacket he wore moments earlier for a plain white tee. In the blink of an eye, the duet partners find themselves embarking on a whirlwind romance, slow-dancing at a club, riding a motorcycle around the city and stripping off each other’s clothes in the bedroom.

“Señorita” is Mendes and Cabello’s second collaboration, following 2015’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which appeared on his debut album, Handwritten.

Like Mendes’ recently released “If I Can’t Have You,” “Señorita” appears to be a one-off single and not a part of a forthcoming full-length album.

The “In My Blood” crooner is currently in the midst of his self-titled arena tour, which launched in Europe in March and continues through North America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand before wrapping up in Latin America in December.

Cabello, for her part, has been hard at work on her sophomore solo album, the follow-up to 2018’s Camila. She also has a song with Ed Sheeran and Cardi B on the way from Sheeran’s next album, No. 6 Collaborations Project.

