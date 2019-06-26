More Hollywood heartbreak. Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey have split, ending their relationship of more than a year, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The news of the breakup comes shortly after Cabello, 22, appeared in the steamy “Señorita” music video with Shawn Mendes, with fans noticing chemistry between the two music stars. Twitter users also claimed that Cabello had been looking sad recently and that Hussey, 32, had been blocking comments that mention her.

The “Havana” singer and the British relationship coach were first spotted together February 2018, when they packed on the PDA while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“You know what, I am really, really happy,” Cabello later said on “The Dan Wootton Interview” podcast when The Sun’s executive editor asked if she was in love. “I feel like I’ve never been happier in my life.”

The month before her Mexican getaway with Hussey, the pop star raved about new love during an Apple Music Beats 1 radio interview, after host Zane Lowe pressed her for details on the new music she was working on.

“Oh, my God,” she responded. “This is, this is a lot. OK. Well, I just wrote, ‘I can’t say your name without smiling.’” She also told Lowe that there was a “lot of loving” in her life.

By that November, Cabello was opening up about her relationship with Hussey. “He’s so similar to me,” she told Marie Claire at the time. “In person, we’re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

Those comments were far cry from the ones the former Fifth Harmony member gave to Seventeen in February 2017, when she said she hadn’t found lasting love. “I’ve literally never had a long-term relationship,” she revealed to the mag. “So when I show people my songs, they’re like, ‘Who’s this about? I’ve never seen you with a boy ever.’ I make all of these fantasies in my head. There’s this constant theme of unrequited love and me loving people from afar.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!