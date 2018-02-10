Camila Cabello Spotted Kissing Dating Coach Matthew Hussey

Love is in the air! Camila Cabello was spotted out enjoying a vacation with a new man — dating coach Matthew Hussey — in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The “Never Be the Same” singer, 20, was seen kissing and hugging Hussey as the pair enjoyed the beach together.

E! News published photos of the pair on Friday, February 9, and a source told the outlet that there was “lots of PDA and smiles.” Cabello and Hussey, 30, reportedly arrived at the beach right before sunset, after flying into Mexico on Thursday.

The new couple were seen walking down the beach holding hands as the former Fifth Harmony singer wore a black bikini and a black-and-white cover-up and paired the look with a sun hat.

The British TV personality, who has Camila as his profile pic on his Instagram account, had his arms wrapped around the “Havana” songstress while they looked out at the ocean, and at one point leaned in to kiss her on the lips.

In an interview in January with Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, Cabello revealed that there might be a new love in her life. When Lowe asked her for a preview of the new music she was working on, she said: “Oh, my God. This is, this is a lot. OK. Well, I just wrote, ‘I can’t say your name without smiling.’”

Lowe asked her: “Someone special in your life, Camila?” “Maybe,” Cabello replied with a smirk.

The radio host then recalled the first time he met the singer: “You were like, ‘I’ve got a lot of hurting, got a lot of healing.’ And now…”

She added: “I know, and now it’s a lot of loving.”

Last February, Cabello revealed to Seventeen that she had never been in a serious relationship before.

“Even though I’m 19, I’ve literally never had a long-term relationship,” she said at the time. “So when I show people my songs, they’re like, ‘Who’s this about? I’ve never seen you with a boy ever.’ I make all of these fantasies in my head. There’s this constant theme of unrequited love and me loving people from afar.”

