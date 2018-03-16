Staying mum. Camila Cabello kept her lips sealed about her love life during an appearance on The Dan Wootton Interview podcast on Thursday, March 15 — but she did reveal that she’s the happiest she’s ever been.

Cabello, 21, was spotted getting cozy with dating coach Matthew Hussey while vacationing in Mexico in February. When Wootton asked the pop star if she was in love, she responded: “You know what, I am really, really happy. Like I said, I feel like I’ve never been happier in my life.”

She continued: “But I feel like as far as that, I have always been such a private person and I think the hardest thing for me as far as this industry has been letting go of that privacy.”

The “Havana” singer was seen kissing and hugging Hussey, 30, during their trip but she chose not to reveal any more details about the romance. “I feel like, you know, for my sanity and for the sanity of the people that I care about, you gotta keep some things sacred,” the “Never Be the Same” songstress said. “I need to keep things mine for them to be special, just to protect that. But to answer your question, I’m very happy.”

The “Real Friends” crooner, who released her debut solo album Camila in January, also spoke about how she feels about her former Fifth Harmony bandmates. “I don’t have any bad feelings towards them,” she revealed on the podcast. “I am so happy in my life right now, and not just in my career just like in my life, I’m just so happy. I feel like I’m on cloud nine. I’ve never felt so happy in my life.”

“I don’t have room or desire to have any bad feelings with people. The reason I don’t like talking about it’s because I don’t want to fight,” she continued. “I genuinely wish them the best and I just have love for them and the whole journey that we went through.”

Cabello added: “I totally respect the time and memories that we had, I don’t want to disrespect it.”

