Enough evidence? Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello got hot and heavy after he denied rumors that they are dating.

The “Señorita” singers were spotted sharing a passionate kiss in a video originally posted by @Evelyn_xxiii on Instagram and shared on Twitter by Pop Crave on Saturday, July 13. Mendes, 20, wrapped his arm around Cabello’s neck and leaned in as they made out for a solid 12 seconds. He then stroked her hair and rubbed her back.

“They looked very much like a couple. You [could] see them making out at the table,” an eyewitness at Dottie’s True Blue Cafe in San Francisco tells Us Weekly. “They looked very into each other. Shawn and Camila were splitting pancakes. Then after, they started kissing. He had his arm around her a lot of the meal, and they were chatting — not too much laughing, but they looked in love. They were there around 10:30 a.m. and not too many people noticed who they were.”

The duo sparked romance speculation after releasing their steamy music video for their second collaboration on June 21. They previously worked together on the 2015 hit “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Mendes and Cabello, 22, made their fans’ longtime wish come true when they attended the Red White and Bootsy July 4th party together. “They were sitting with each other, facing each other and looked very intimate,” a source told Us exclusively. “They left together holding hands.”

The “If I Can’t Have You” singer seemingly shut down the rampant chatter on July 6. After a fan asked whether the pals were an item, he shook his head “no” in response.

However, one day later, the Grammy nominees were seen holding hands in West Hollywood. An onlooker told Us Cabello and Mendes were affectionate during their diner date. “They walked in and took a booth, and Camila put her head on Shawn’s shoulder,” the eyewitness recalled. “He kissed her forehead and she hung her head on his shoulder. They looked like a couple and in love.”

The former Fifth Harmony member and the “In My Blood” crooner seemed smitten with each other. “Camila looked so happy, and so did Shawn,” the onlooker revealed. “You could see they were very much into each other and look amazing together as a couple.”

Us confirmed Cabello’s split from boyfriend Matthew Hussey in June after more than a year of dating. “I’ve fallen in love and I’ve experienced life,” she told Clash magazine in an interview published on Friday, July 12. “I feel so much more alive now, and I don’t feel scared anymore.”

