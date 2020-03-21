Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Are Social Distancing Together

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes revealed that they are social distancing together as they performed for Global Citizen’s “Together At Home” concert series on Friday, March 20.

The couple opened up about their experience living under self-quarantine amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has claimed more than 250 lives in the U.S. thus far, according to CNN.

Mendes, 21, and Cabello, 23, began their Instagram Live show with a cover of Ed Sheeran‘s “Kiss Me” before interacting with fans and asking viewers what they were doing to stay entertained while at home.

The “Lost in Japan” crooner then revealed that he and Cabello have been watching the Harry Potter film series to keep themselves busy.

“I think everybody should start Harry Potter from top to end,” Mendes said. “That’s the way to go.”

“We started watching it yesterday,” Cabello chimed in. She then joked that she “knew everything about it, of course,” before later admitting that, “I didn’t really know much. He knows a lot about it.”

The couple took their Harry Potter fandom to the next level when they dished on which Hogwarts houses they would be sorted into. Mendes claimed that his girlfriend has all the qualities of a Gryffindor.

“Really? That’s the nicest thing you’ve ever said to me,” she responded to his suggestion, before guessing that Mendes would join her in the scarlet and gold Harry Potter house.

The duo went on to perform a duet of Cabello’s hit “Havana” and Mendes’ song “Lost in Japan” before finishing their set with a rendition of their No. 1 single “Señorita.”

Cabello and Mendes started off as just friends, but made things official in July 2019 after being spotted multiple times together.

The Cuban native revealed in an interview with Jimmy Hill at The Global Awards 2020 on March 5 that being in a relationship with Mendes is “exhausting.”

Hill asked if the couple were too “busy” to record another song together, to which the songstress replied, “No, not even like that. Just like being in love is exhausting, it takes it out of you.”

Cabello previously dated dating coach Matthew Hussey for more than a year before splitting in June 2019.

