Camila Cabello: Being In Love With Shawn Mendes ‘Is Exhausting’

Recovery mode. Camila Cabello may be head over heels for Shawn Mendes, but that doesn’t mean their relationship can’t be tiring.

The “Havana” singer, 23, revealed in a recent interview with Jimmy Hill at The Global Awards 2020 that she is sometimes left “exhausted” by her feelings for her boyfriend.

“I want more, we want more but honestly we’re being in our twenties,” she said when asked if she and Mendes, 21, had any plans to make more music together after the success of their No. 1 single, “Señorita.”

Hill then asked if the couple were too “busy” to record together, to which Cabello replied, “No, not even like that. Just like being in love is exhausting, it takes it out of you.”

She added, “We can’t even go to the studio, we can’t, yeah. We’re trying to calm down!”

“Too busy in other ways?” Hill jokingly asked in the YouTube clip shared on Saturday, March 7.

“No, no. I meant emotionally! Dang it,” the former Fifth Harmony member responded with a laugh.

Cabello also touched on Mendes’ new facial hair, which the “If I Can’t Have You” singer debuted at Cabello’s 23rd birthday party at the Blackpool Tower in England on March 4.

“I won’t say that that’s my influence, but I really like it,” Cabello said about Mendes’ stubble. “I think he likes it but he’s never had it this long before, and I’m just like, ‘Don’t shave it. I like it.'”

The couple enjoyed Cabello’s special night together, with the “In My Blood” crooner flying thousands of miles to celebrate with her in the U.K.

The X-Factor alum, who will be starring in the upcoming live action version of Cinderella, blew out the candles on a pumpkin carriage cake at the shindig, which was also attended by the film’s director, Kay Cannon.

Frequent collaborators Cabello and Mendes made things official in July 2019 after spending years in the friend zone.

“Shawn and Camila started off as just friends, which they have been for years, but the more time they spent together, the more they started having feelings for each other,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

Cabello previously dated dating coach Matthew Hussey for more than a year before splitting in June 2019.