Belle of the ball! Camila Cabello got the royal treatment from her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, with a Cinderella-themed surprise on her birthday.

The “Havana” singer turned 23 on Tuesday, March 3, and partied the night away with the “Stitches” crooner, 21, at a bash fit for a Disney princess. Cabello, who will be starring in the upcoming live action version of Cinderella, was joined by the film’s director, Kay Cannon, and Irish actor Fra Fee at the Blackpool Tower in England at the star-studded event.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the bloody beautiful legend @camila_cabello,” the 32-year-old actor captioned a selfie alongside the birthday girl and Mendes, who was grinning from ear to ear.

The former Fifth Harmony member danced the night away with her boyfriend — who flew thousands of miles to celebrate with her in the U.K. — before blowing out the candles on her pumpkin carriage cake. The frequent collaborators finally took their relationship out of the friend zone in July 2019 after Cabello split from her boyfriend of more than a year, Matthew Hussey.

Earlier on Tuesday, the “My Oh My” songstress thanked her fans for the birthday love and raised awareness for a cause near to her heart through a powerful Instagram post.

“I wanna bring attention to one of the worst humanitarian crises happening in the world right now, in Syria. 950,000 people have been forced to flee their homes because of the violence in Idlib — some with only the clothes on their backs. Most of them are children,” she captioned a selfie on Tuesday.

The “Living Proof” singer continued, urging her fans to consider donating to the Save the Children organization in her honor. “Save the Children is working to provide displaced families with food, blankets and warmth. They are trying to keep kids [and] families safe, but they need our help. So for my birthday, it would mean the world to me if you would consider supporting Save the Children’s response to this humanitarian crisis … I love u ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Scroll down to see more from Cabello’s Cinderella-themed birthday bash!