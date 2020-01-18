Redemption has a rock & roll vibe with a refreshing commitment to social responsibility. The Milan-based label has a disruptive business model that gives 50 percent of profits to various charities like amfAR and Mission Possible. “We have always placed great emphasis on minimizing our footprint on the environment by sourcing sustainable materials, and by producing clothes exclusively in Italy,” founder and creative director Bebe Moratti tells Us. The company also seeks out fabrics from developing countries to further foster prosperity.

The Redemption customer, Moratti explains, are “women who live in the moment with passion, culture and respect – staying true to themselves and free from any fad or imposed trend. They are independent women who naturally express their bold and authentic personalities with confidence.” When describing the current line of glam frocks, he says: “The lightness, freewheeling eclecticism and the sophisticated nonchalance of musicians such as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Joni Mitchell and Stevie Nicks reverberates through the collection: as a palpable echo, never as a literal reference. The spirit of Woodstock is interpreted in the unmistakable Redemption way with silhouettes that are light and soft. Even tailoring, a Redemption must, gets soft, touching the body with delicate assertiveness, while dresses are draped in seductive ways.” So, it’s easy to see why superstars like Katy Perry, Halsey and Camila Cabello are fans.

“I think the strong ethical background of the brand is surely appreciated by celebrities who champion various social and environmental causes,” Moratti muses.

