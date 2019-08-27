



Life imitating art! Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes brought down the stage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards while singing their summer jam “Señorita.” Mendes, 21, and Cabello, 22, performed at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, and it was clear their chemistry is undeniable.

Mendes first hit the stage to perform his hit “If I Can’t Have You” on Monday, August 26. Later during the night, he returned with Cabello by his side to sing “Señorita.”

After keeping their distance at the beginning of the performance, the former Fifth Harmony member and the “Stitches” singer nearly kissed several times during the sexy production. At the end of the song, the twosome held hands as they headed backstage.

After they were caught cuddling in the audience, Mendes and Cabello returned to the stage to accept the award for Best Collaboration toward the end of the show.

Although the duo denied that they were dating in July, their recent PDA sends a different message. One week before the VMAs, the duo were spotted walking down the streets of Montreal holding hands. Later, they snuck a kiss while at a cafe.

The Canada trip is just the latest addition to their adventures. Ever since they were spotted holding hands on the 4th of July, the pair have been nearly inseparable — they have been spotted canoodling in New York, San Francisco and Miami Beach.

Cabello and Mendes first collaborated on “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015, and the former Fifth Harmony singer was excited to join forces again. “It’s so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you,” she told Variety in August.

She also hinted on her second album, which will be a lot about romances as she wrote it while falling in love. In June, Cabello and Matthew Hussey split after more than a year together.

“Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles,” the X Factor alum told the magazine. “I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!