Things are heating up! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took their whirlwind romance courtside at a Los Angeles Clippers game on Monday, November 11. The couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other, making a very public attempt to squash recent rumors that they had split up.

Mendes, 21, and the former Fifth Harmony member, 22, looked as in love as ever as they cozied up next to each other in their front row seats. The two reached a new level of in-your-face affectionate, holding hands and grinning as they kissed courtside.

The “Señorita” collaborators turned their longtime friendship into a steamy relationship this summer — and fans still aren’t over it. The talented pair first met in 2014 while opening for Austin Mahone on tour. For years, Mendes and Cabello have teased their interest in each other. The “Stitches” singer even went so far as to admit during a 2015 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden that he had tried to “make a move” on Cabello several times, but she had always swerved his advances.

Speculation of the singers becoming more than friends arose this summer, soon after they were spotted celebrating the Fourth of July together. A source revealed to Us Weekly at the time that Mendes and Cabello “looked very intimate” at a party in West Hollywood and “left together holding hands.” The interaction came shortly after Us confirmed that Cabello had split from Matthew Hussey, whom she had been seeing since February 2018.

Mendes and Cabello have since confirmed their relationship, and almost sealed their steamy “Señorita” performance with a kiss on stage at the VMAs in August. Though some have called the relationship a publicity stunt, the young couple seem to be falling for each other hard.

“I really, really love him a lot,” the “Havana” singer said of Mendes on the U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show in October, admitting that recording their new song together is what ignited their spark.

