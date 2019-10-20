



Shawmila lives on! Camila Cabello responded to speculation that she and Shawn Mendes broke up with a playful Instagram post on Saturday, October 19.

Cabello, 22, posted a screenshot of a headline titled, “Proof Shawn and Camila Are Broken Up” on her Instagram Story. “Well when the f–k were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes,” the “Liar” singer captioned the photo.

Mendes, 21, also confirmed their relationship status by posting an Instagram pic on Saturday of Cabello kissing his cheek as he wraps his arm around her. He captioned the photo with a black emoji and the former Fifth Harmony member commented with a heart and arrow emojis.

The couple, who have been longtime friends, began dating after collaborating on their single “Señorita,” which was released in June.

Cabello revealed that their relationship has gotten serious when she proclaimed her love for the “If I Can’t Have You” singer on the U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show on October 2. “I really, really love him a lot,” she said at the time.

She also explained how their steamy single brought them closer together. “It was so fun, we’ve been friends for a really long time … there was a period where we didn’t hang out as much just ‘cause we were both busy. And this song was really fun because we got to just hang out again like we did on the song we did before, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ which is when we got really close,” she said.

Cabello and Mendes have shown that they love trolling people about their relationship on social media. In September, the couple posted a viral video on Instagram of themselves sharing a sloppy kiss.

“So, we, um, we saw, like, on Twitter and stuff, you guys saying stuff about the way we’re kissing and how it looks weird, like we kiss like fish,” Mendes said with Cabello sitting by his side.

She responded, “Yeah, really hurt our feelings.” Mendes added, “We just wanna show you how we really kiss.” Then, he and Cabello give each other a big, open-mouthed kiss before Cabello bursts out laughing. Mendes has since deleted the video from his account.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!