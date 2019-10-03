Head over heels! Camila Cabello said she’s completely in love with Shawn Mendes and that the couple are “pretty happy” together.

The “Havana” singer, 22, appeared on The U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show on Wednesday, October 2, where she made a public declaration of love. “I really, really love him a lot,” she said of Mendes, 21.

The former Fifth Harmony member also took time to explain how their relationship first formed. When the two recorded “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015, Cabello said they got to spend more time together and get close. “We were like, Oh yay, we get to be pals and just hang out!’”

Of course, what started out as something secretive became pretty impossible to hide as time went on. During the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26, Mendes and Cabello performed their hit “Señorita” and fans went crazy over their steamy, undeniable chemistry. The two nearly kissed several times during the romantic number, and even held hands as they walked off stage.

Before the awards show aired, an insider told Us Weekly that the singers were “really nervous about nailing their performance.”

They had been rehearsing a lot, the source added, since it was “the official debuting of them as a couple” and they wanted it “to be amazing and perfect.”

Just a few days later, the couple practically broke the internet with a response to trolls. “So, we, um, we saw, like, on Twitter and stuff, you guys saying stuff about the way we’re kissing and how it looks weird, like we kiss like fish,” the “In My Blood” singer, 21, said on September 12 while sitting next to Cabello.

“Yeah, really hurt our feelings,” Cabello told the camera.

Mendes then said, “We just wanna show you how we really kiss” before the two embraced in a sloppy, open-mouthed smooch ending in laughter.

The young lovers first sparked dating rumors in June with the release of the “Señorita” music video. Shortly thereafter, a source told Us, “Shawn and Camila started off as just friends, which they have been for years, but the more time they spent together, the more they started having feelings for each other.”

“It quickly turned into a fun, lighthearted summer fling-type situation,” the insider added, “but now it’s developing into something more serious.”

