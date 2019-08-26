



Making their big debut! While Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were first spotted together in July, the pair have yet to confirm their relationship. However, they will take the stage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 26, together to perform “Señorita” — and make their official debut as a couple.

“Shawn and Camila are really nervous about nailing their performance and have been rehearsing a lot of for the VMAs. Since it’s the official debuting of them as a couple and they want it to be amazing and perfect,” an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively, adding that they’ve been rehearsing “for hours every day” and that Cabello, 22, does “most of the moving and dancing” during their set.

“Camila and Shawn decided on this being their debut as a couple; they intentionally haven’t talked to media about each other.”

The day before the VMAs, the pair were spotted in West Hollywood, California, holding hands as they left dinner together. Mendes, 21, and Cabello have known each other for years. They first collaborated on the 2015 hit, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

It was when they reunited for “Señorita” that their friendship turned romantic.

“The more time they spent together, the more they started having feelings for each other,” a source previously told Us. “It quickly turned into a fun, lighthearted summer fling-type situation, but now it’s developing into something more serious.”

Cabello shared her feelings for the “If I Can’t Have You” singer on his birthday earlier this month. “Happy birthday to this magic human,” the “Havana” singer wrote on Instagram with heart emojis. “I love you!”

