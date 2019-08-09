



It’s on! Camila Cabello made her relationship with Shawn Mendes Instagram official by dropping an L-bomb on Friday, August 9.

“Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the “Havana” songstress, 22, wrote alongside a sweet throwback snap of the “Stitches” singer playing with her hair.

Hours earlier, the twosome were spotted packing on the PDA at Mendes’ 21st birthday in New York City. In a video shared on social media, the guests at the bash cheered he grabbed Cabello for a steamy makeout session.

The pair, who released their duet “Señorita” in late June, sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together at a 4th of July party. Later that month, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that their “summer fling” turned into “something more serious.”

“Shawn and Camila started off as just friends, which they have been for years, but the more time they spent together, the more they started having feelings for each other,” the insider explained. “It’s not a full-blown relationship yet but they also aren’t seeing other people, so it’s really only a matter of time.”

News of Cabello and Mendes’ relationship came shortly after the former Fifth Harmony band member split from boyfriend Matthew Hussey after more than a year of dating.

The “In My Blood” crooner, for his part, was previously linked to Hailey Baldwin before she wed Justin Bieber. Mendes addressed his relationship with the model during an interview with Rolling Stone in November 2018, calling it a “zone of limbo.” He also addressed rumors about his sexuality during his candid chat with the magazine.

“In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to go be seen with someone — like a girl — in public, to prove to people that I’m not gay,” Mendes admitted. “Even though in my heart I know that it’s not a bad thing. There’s still a piece of me that thinks that. And I hate that side of me.”

