5 Times Newly Legal Shawn Mendes Talked About Alcohol

There wasn’t anything holdin’ him back — well, except the drinking age in the U.S. Shawn Mendes has been sipping alcohol in his hometown of Toronto for years, and now he can finally drink legally in the States!

The Grammy nominee turned 21 on Thursday, August 8, in the midst of his eponymous tour. He has three days off and plans to celebrate with friends in New York City before his next concert on Saturday, August 10, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. He returns to the Big Apple later in the month for back-to-back shows at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“In America there’s this kind of pressure that builds inside of needing to go to the bar that by the time you’re 21, which is like a full adult, you just explode,” he explained to Rolling Stone in May 2018. “I feel like a lot of crazy things kind of happen to kids when they first go out instead of if it was a few years younger. Maybe they wouldn’t have been so tempted to go that crazy.”

In honor of the milestone, scroll down to see five of Mendes’ best quotes about alcohol through the years.