



Putting it all out there! Camila Cabello wasn’t shy about showing her man Shawn Mendes affection for his 21st birthday.

An Instagram video shot by an attendee at Mendes’ party at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge rooftop bar in New York on Wednesday, August 7, shows the “If I Can’t Have You,” singer pulling the former Fifth Harmony member, 22, over to him for a steamy smooch.

“Yes, Camila! Woo!” someone shouted in the clip as the “Havana” songstress planted her hands on either side of Mendes’ face and went in for a liplock.

Two days later, the twosome made their relationship Instagram official as Cabello shared a very public belated birthday wish for her beau.

“Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!” she captioned a photo of Mendes playing with her hair.

Mendes and Cabello collaborated on their “Señorita” single in late June. By early July, however, the pair had taken their professional relationship to the next level: They were spotted holding hands on the 4th of July.

“Shawn and Camila started off as just friends, which they have been for years, but the more time they spent together, the more they started having feelings for each other,” a source told Us Weekly that same month.

The insider continued: “It quickly turned into a fun, lighthearted summer fling-type situation, but now it’s developing into something more serious. It’s not a full-blown relationship yet but they also aren’t seeing other people, so it’s really only a matter of time.”

Mendes previously denied the romance rumors to a fan, shaking his head no when they asked if the twosome were dating.

Their PDA seemed to imply otherwise, however: They held hands and made out at a diner table just days later.

Cabello also implied she was ready to move on from ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey, from whom she split in June, in an interview with Clash magazine in July: “I’ve fallen in love and I’ve experienced life. I feel so much more alive now, and I don’t feel scared anymore.”

