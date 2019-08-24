



Love is in the air! Shawn Mendes proved he is smitten with Camila Cabello by dedicating a song to her at his Brooklyn concert on Friday, August 23.

“Camila came out a little more than halfway through Shawn’s concert at the back of the floor on a raised platform. She was wearing a pink ruffled jumpsuit with her hair down and very long,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. “When Shawn introduced his song ‘Fallin’ All in You,’ he ended with, ‘This one is for my Mami!’ and he pointed to Camila.”

Cabello, 22, was all for the public display of affection. “She was with a male friend throwing her hands up in the air when he started playing. She was wearing one of his bracelets that was glowing as she was dancing,” the onlooker explains. “Halfway through the song, she got down on her knees and was looking lovingly at the stage and stayed there until the end when she jumped up and down and screamed and pointed. He was looking directly at her.”

The “Havana” songstress did not budge from her special perch either. “Camila stayed and watched for the rest of the show,” the eyewitness adds.

Mendes, 21, is set to take the stage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn for a second time on Saturday, August 24. The crooner is currently on his self-titled tour, during which Cabello has been spotted at several shows.

The former Fifth Harmony member gushed over the Grammy nominee while attending his Los Angeles concert just one day after they got cozy at a 4th of July party. “@shawnmendes you couldn’t be more amazing,” she captioned an Instagram Story video of Mendes singing to the crowd. “Wow.”

Later that month, Cabello, along with her parents and younger sister, was seen dancing at the “If I Can’t Have You” singer’s Miami show.

The pair sparked romance rumors following their collaboration on the sexy music video for duet “Señorita,” which debuted in June. “Shawn and Camila started off as just friends, which they have been for years, but the more time they spent together, the more they started having feelings for each other,” a source told Us in July. “It quickly turned into a fun, lighthearted summer fling-type situation, but now it’s developing into something more serious. It’s not a full-blown relationship yet but they also aren’t seeing other people, so it’s really only a matter of time.”

Cabello used Mendes’ birthday as an opportunity to express her feelings. “Happy birthday to this magic human,” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “I love you!!!!”

