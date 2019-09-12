



What happens in Mexico stays in Mexico … or ends up on Instagram. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello nearly broke the internet with a video of themselves sloppily kissing in response to trolls.

“So, we, um, we saw, like, on Twitter and stuff, you guys saying stuff about the way we’re kissing and how it looks weird, like we kiss like fish,” the “In My Blood” singer, 21, said on Thursday, September 12, while sitting next to his “Señorita” collaborator, 22, in what appeared to be a hotel room during a break from his eponymous tour.

“Yeah, really hurt our feelings,” Cabello told the camera.

Mendes then said, “We just wanna show you how we really kiss” before pulling in the former Fifth Harmony member, who proceeded to rub her tongue all over his wide-open mouth. At the end of the hilariously bizarre makeout session, Cabello threw back her head and burst into laughter.

In the comments section, celebrities and fans alike nearly lost their minds. Niall Horan post 10 crying-laughing emojis, while Charlie Puth wrote, “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHHAHAHAHAH.”

“Dude stop messing around and MAKE HER GUACAMOLE,” Ryan Tedder commented. “Ur in Mexico for Gods sakes u have everything u need.”

Singer Jake Miller wrote, “BREAK THE INTERWEB,” to which Mendes’ go-to songwriter Teddy Geiger echoed, “Omg this is the cutest s–t I’ve seen on the internet.” Fellow musician Bazzi, meanwhile, praised the couple’s “incredible form.”

Mendes and Cabello sparked dating rumors in June with the release of their steamy “Señorita” music video. They were then spotted getting cozy at a 4th of July party and have since been traveling the world together.

“Shawn and Camila started off as just friends, which they have been for years, but the more time they spent together, the more they started having feelings for each other,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in July. “It quickly turned into a fun, lighthearted summer fling-type situation, but now it’s developing into something more serious.”

