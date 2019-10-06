Shawn Mendes Dishes on Dates With Camila Cabello

Keeping it simple. Shawn Mendes detailed what a typical date is like for him and girlfriend Camila Cabello during a fan Q&A in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday, October 5.

“Camila and I will basically wake up and find the nearest coffee we can find,” Mendes said. “She’ll have, basically, half a coffee and I’ll have, like, three. We’re always in different countries and cities when we hang out with each other.”

The “If I Can’t Have You” singer and Cabello, 22, also enjoy doing what plenty of other couples like to do on dates — grab food and watch movies.

“Probably find some food, then an hour later we’d be like, ‘Are you hungry?’ and we’ll eat again,” he continued. “Probably watch a movie, Tangled. She loves Tangled.”

The 2010 animated Disney film tells the story of Princess Rapunzel, who’s been locked away in a tower since she was a baby and is rescued by a prince.

When another fan asked what is Mendes’ favorite topic to talk about, he credited the former Fifth Harmony member with helping to keep the conversation flowing.

“I don’t know. Camila is so good at coming up with random topics,” he replied. “One time we were having dinner and she pulled out this phone and a list on this phone was like, ‘What would you do if it was the last day on Earth?'”

He and the “Liar” singer have been linked since their single “Señorita” was released in June.

Cabello proclaimed her love for the “Lost in Japan” vocalist in an interview with the U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show on Wednesday, October 2. “I really, really love him a lot,” she said of Mendes.

She explained that they first became close while recording their 2015 duet “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” but collaborating on “Señorita” reignited the spark.

“It was so fun, we’ve been friends for a really long time… there was a period where we didn’t hang out as much just ‘cause we were both busy. And this song was really fun because we got to just hang out again like we did on the song we did before, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ which is when we got really close,” she said.

In August, their steamy performance of “Señorita” at the 2019 MTV Music Video Awards confirmed the pair were an item. An insider told Us Weekly at the time that they were “really nervous about nailing their performance.”

A few weeks later, the couple responded to comments on how they kiss with a trolling video.

“So, we, um, we saw, like, on Twitter and stuff, you guys saying stuff about the way we’re kissing and how it looks weird, like we kiss like fish,” the “In My Blood” singer said in an Instagram video in September while sitting next to Cabello.

She added: “Yeah, really hurt our feelings.”

Mendes then said, “We just wanna show you how we really kiss,” before he and Cabello gave each other an exaggerated, open-mouthed smooch.

