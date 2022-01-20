Back on? Camila Cabello Shows Support for Ex Shawn Mendes' Breakup Music

Still his biggest fan! Camila Cabello dropped a supportive comment on a preview of ex Shawn Mendes‘ latest music, fueling rumors that the pair may have reunited after their recent split.

“Y’all dig this?” Mendes, 23, captioned an Instagram video on Wednesday, January 19, giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a recording studio session.

The former Fifth Harmony member, 24, referenced High School Musical in the video’s replies, writing, “Ur crazy wildcat.”

Fans went wild after noticing Cabello’s playful quip, with one Instagram user replying, “naaa [sic] just get back together asap.” Another follower praised the duo for still being “civilized, empathetic and supportive” of one another despite their breakup.

The musicians started dating in July 2019 after Cabello split from then-boyfriend Matthew Hussey. Two years later, the “Havana” singers announced in a joint statement that they had called it quits.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the pair wrote via their respective Instagram Stories in November 2021. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

Rumors of a potential reconciliation began to swirl earlier this month after the duo were spotted in Miami together with their dog, Tarzan. Following their breakup, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Mendes and the X-Factor alum were still “in touch” despite no longer being romantically involved.

“It wouldn’t surprise anyone if they just take a breather, enjoy the holidays. [and] then look to get back together down the line,” the insider noted.

The split didn’t come as a major surprise to those in the pair’s inner circle, however. “Their friends are all pretty much of the opinion that it was a classic case of too much, too soon,” the source told Us. “The attention became overwhelming, and it did irritate them, Shawn in particular, to keep getting grilled on how serious they were and whether or not they were going to get engaged.”

Shortly after the “Stitches” singer and Cabello went public with their romance, the Cinderella actress opened up about the value of keeping their relationship under the radar.

“I don’t know; people can say whatever they want. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it and fall for each other like nobody is watching,” Cabello told Elle in October 2019. “That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it.”

More recently, the “My Oh My” songstress explained that therapy played an important role in her relationship with the Canadian crooner.

“For better, for worse, we’re very transparent with each other. I think that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it’s a very 3D human relationship,” she told Glamour in October 2021. “I’ll be venting or ranting about something, and he’ll be like, ‘Have you talked to X about it?’ And I’ll be like, ‘No. I’ve got to do a session.’ And he’ll do the same thing to me. I think even just the language of being like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry that I’ve been distant with you or snappy with you. I’m just struggling and I’m feeling kind of anxious.’ That level of transparency really helps a lot.”