Staying busy. Days after Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes called it quits on their two-year romance, the pair have kept packed schedules.

“I clean up ok 👍🏼,” the X Factor USA alum, 24, shared a glammed-up selfie via Instagram on Saturday, November 20. In the snap, she donned an elaborate teal, collared top and a new, matching hair color. Cabello completed the look with shimmering eyeshadow.

The 23-year-old Canada native, for his part, showed off his physique via a series of Instagram Stories on Saturday as he silently walked along the beach and into the water, captioning his footage with a pair of white heart emojis.

One day later, he shared further footage from his beach outing, which included a professional photoshoot while he surfed.

“Gracias @heiner_castillo___m por estas fotos !!,” he captioned his Sunday, November 21, Instagram post.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the “Stitches” crooner’s sexy, post-split snaps. One even commented, “We love a good breakup glow.”

The pair, who began dating in July 2019, confirmed that they had gone their separate ways on Wednesday, November 17.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the exes wrote in a joint statement, which was shared on their respective Instagram Stories on Wednesday. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

After going public with their romance shortly after the release of their “Señorita” duet in June 2019, the former Fifth Harmony member revealed that they preferred to keep most of the details about their relationship under wraps.

“I don’t know; people can say whatever they want,” the “Havana” songstress told Elle the following October. “They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”

Since then, the duo’s relationship continued to heat up as they quarantined together amid the 2020 coronavirus pandemic and shared plenty of sizzling PDA snaps and social media tributes.

“Congratulations my love, I’m so proud of you,” the “Summer of Love” crooner gushed over the Cinderella star via Instagram in September following the movie musical’s release. “I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as you did to show up everyday and be truly professional, kind and authentic. I admire you so much. Such a beautiful movie with a beautiful message 🤍 te amo mi vida.”