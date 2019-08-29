



Shawn Mendes is a big avocado fan, apparently! The “If I Can’t Have You” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 28, to share a snapshot of himself eating one of the nutritious green fruits.

While that might not sound particularly interesting, Mendes, 21, was shirtless (and thus showing off his picture-perfect abs) as he ate the healthy food with a spoon in hand and a smug look on his face.

As it turns out, the singer showing a bit of skin while snacking was enough to whip many into a frenzy. The post already has more than 5 million likes and thousands of comments, including about a dozen or so from some of the musician’s famous friends.

“If you’re happy I’m happy,” fellow singer John Mayer mused. Actress Emily Osment simply wrote, “Hi.”

Joked rapper Hoodie Allen: “Avocad-oh u just gonna post sh-t like this and expect my wife not to leave me!”

Apparently when Mendes, his abs and an avocado are involved, the jokes just keep on coming. “Remember when I trained u to get those abs?” One Republic’s Ryan Tedder asked. “Working?”

Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson had his eyes on the picture’s other star. As he put it: “Um … I’m here for the avocado.”

Mendes’ shirtless snap comes just days after he gave a steamy performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards alongside girlfriend Camila Cabello. The swoon-worthy duet took place in New Jersey on Monday, August 26, and featured the real-life couple singing their summer jam “Señorita.”

Though the pair kept their distance at the beginning of the song, they nearly kissed several times as the performance progressed, which drove the star-studded audience wild.

Although the twosome denied that they were dating in July, their recent PDA sends a different message. One week before the VMAs, the couple were spotted walking down the streets of Montreal holding hands. Later, they snuck a kiss while at a cafe.

