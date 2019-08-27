



The “Sucker” singer, 30, and the Game of Thrones alum, 23, went wild during Mendes and Cabello’s steamy “Señorita” duet, waiting for the couple to share a kiss. From their seats, Jonas and Turner held hands and chanted for the singers to smooch.

Mendes, 21, and Cabello, 22, have been linked since early July, but kept things professional on stage on Monday night. Despite getting within inches of each other while belting out their hit song, the twosome never actually locked lips.

“#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho @Camila_Cabello @ShawnMendes,” Jonas tweeted after the VMAs, alongside a hilarious video of himself and his wife encouraging the couple to kiss.

#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho 👀 @Camila_Cabello @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/0dBpbiBFa5 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 27, 2019

The clip — which has since gone viral — ended with the “Cake by the Ocean” crooner and the U.K.-born actress throwing their hands in the air after Mendes and Cabello left the stage without showing any PDA. The video resonated with dozens of social media users who felt the same as Jonas and Turner.

“HAHAHA SAME CAMILA AND SHAWN CRUSED IT THOUGH #VMAs,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added: “Omg Camila is literally the cutest person ever and Shawn’s smile after her nose boop!! Shut up I’m crying.”

After taking to their seats post-performance, Mendes and Cabello cozied up together and couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They later took the stage for a second time to accept the award for Best Collaboration. The pair initially denied romance rumors, but have been spotted kissing and holding hands on multiple occasions over the past month.

Turner and Jonas, for their part, wed in a Las Vegas chapel in May, and later celebrated their nuptials at a lavish wedding in France the following month.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!