This Is What Camila Cabello Thinks About Her PDA With Shawn Mendes





TMI? Camilla Cabello revealed how she really feels about PDA with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, in an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Greg James on Tuesday, November 26.

The “Liar” singer, 22, responded to some unpopular opinions on the show — including one from a fan who said, “Public displays of affection on Instagram are too much.”

Cabello jokingly replied, “Ouch. Well, I feel personally targeted. I feel personally attacked. Yeah, PDA is terrible. Kissing in public? I don’t even…”

She added that living her life in the public eye changed the way she felt about PDA. “You honestly get kind of desensitized to it. You’re like, ‘Well, might as well just make out on Instagram!'”

The “Havana” singer and Mendes, 21, aren’t shy about locking lips everywhere from in public to on camera and even on stage. The couple kissed on stage in Toronto in September while performing their hit single, “Señorita.”

The duo performed the song at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 24, and although they didn’t kiss they still delivered a steamy performance that even got Taylor Swift excited.

Cabello and the “In My Blood” singer showed they had a sense of humor about the PDA criticism when they responded to haters who said they “kiss like a fish” in an Instagram video, which went viral in September.

“So, we, um, we saw, like, on Twitter and stuff, you guys saying stuff about the way we’re kissing and how it looks weird, like we kiss like fish,” Mendes said with Cabello by his side. “Yeah, really hurt our feelings,” Cabello added before Mendes said, “We just wanna show you how we really kiss.”

The “Crying in the Club” singer gave him a sloppy, open-mouthed kiss before bursting into laughter.

The pair have no problem having fun together but Cabello revealed in October that her feelings for Mendes are far from light-hearted.

“I really, really love him a lot,” she admitted on The U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show at the time.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she described how they went from friends to lovers — and it was all because of their mutual love of music. Cabello said while recording their first duet together, their 2015 single “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” their relationship never reached beyond the friend zone.

“During ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ I really bonded with him as more than a friend,” she recalled. “I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career. I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together.”

She added that collaborating on “Señorita,” which was released in June, reignited that spark.

“An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn’t spend as much time together,” Cabello said. “Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back.”