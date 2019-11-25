Taylor Swift is officially the queen of the 2019 American Music Awards. The singer, 29, kicked off her night absolutely crushing it on the red carpet on Sunday, November 24, wearing a stunning glittering green custom Julien Macdonald dress. The high-low skirt showed off her black over-the-knee Casadei high-heel boots.

The Grammy winner’s night only got better from there. She sat in the audience with Halsey and Billy Porter, cheering on bestie Selena Gomez, who opened the show. Later, she took the stage to accept her first award of the night — Favorite Album (Pop/Rock) for Lover.

“This is amazing. That was a really tough category, wow. Thank you to the fans,” the Pennsylvania native said when she won. “I would love to have an opportunity to thank the people I made this album with because they’re amazing and we had so much fun doing it.”

She went on to praise Jack Antonoff, the Dixie Chicks, Brendon Urie and more, as well as her label, Universal Republic. “I didn’t think I was going to win this one,” she admitted during her speech. “This album really felt like a new beginning.”

Later, Swift took the stage for a massive performance, playing a ton of her hits including “Love Story,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space.” She also performed two songs from her latest album, Lover, “The Man” and “Lover.”

The writer was then honored by the one and only Carole King with the award for Artist of the Decade. “Guys, we’ve had fun, incredible, exhilarating times together and may it continue. Thank you for being the reason why I am on this stage,” Swift said to her fans. “From the very first day of my career until tonight, I love you with all of my heart. Thank you for everything.”

