



She’ll never go out of style! There were many head-turning looks on the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet, but Taylor Swift took our breath away, clad in a shimmering dress.

The “Lover” singer, who has been honored as the Artist of the Decade, arrived on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24 in a sequin forest green double spaghetti-strap Julien Macdonald gown with a thigh high slit. She paired the look with a dramatic yet cool over-the-knee black boots by Casadei and black Ofira baubles.

Swift’s face glowed thanks to her longtime makeup pro, Lorrie Turk. She opted for neutral eyes and a matte nude lip. The “ME!” singer also wore her famous blonde hair wavy, pinned to one side.

The warm-toned shimmering look is quite the opposite of what Swift wore during last year’s award show. Swift shined in a silver Balmain mini dress with matching over-the-knee boots.

Her look is also different than what she’s been usually sporting this year, in celebration of her latest album, Lover. For instance, the 29-year-old beauty wore an iridescent sequins romper at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in March and a lavender minidress by Raisa & Vanessa at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May.

This marks Swift’s first appearance on the red carpet since her drama with her former record label, Big Machine Records. On November 14, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer claimed that music manger Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta were blocking her from performing her older hits at the award show, where she is set to take the stage for a retrospective performance.

Just days before the performance, a source told Us Weekly that Swift had rework her performance because of the drama.

Last year, Swift opened the ABC award show with a performance of “I Did Something Bad,” her first live TV performance after three years at the time. She also became the most decorated female AMAs winner with 23 wins. The Nashville native has been nominated with six more awards this year.