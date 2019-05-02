The music industry’s biggest stars headed to Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1, for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Lucky for Us, many of the night’s top performers and nominees took advantage of their plus-one, which made for plenty of fashionable couples and duos on the red carpet.

When it came to romantic pairings, Offset and Cardi B packed on the PDA. The “Bodak Yellow” singer rocked a yellow Moschino crop top and matching skirt that was reminiscent of Cher, while her man kept things simple in all black everything.

The Jonas Brothers and their super stylish significant others were also on hand. While Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surprised everyone by eloping later that night, the Game of Thrones star actually walked the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton jumpsuit with her X-Men costar Tye Sheridan. While that was a bit of let down, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and Kevin and Danielle Jonas more than made up for it with their high-fashion arrivals.

But it wasn’t all about the romance. The sweetest (and most stylish!) duos were actually the parents who showed up with their kids. Ciara stunned in a plunging Stephane Rolland, and she posed on the red carpet with her four-year-old son Future, who was hamming it up for the cameras in a Versace tracksuit and super cool shades. This Is Us star Justin Hartley also made the awards show a family affair with his 14-year-old daughter Isabella.

From Saweetie and Quavo to Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, keep scrolling to see all the hottest couples and pairs from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet!