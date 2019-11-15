Celebrities Stand With Taylor Swift Amid AMAs 2019 Drama

Taylor Swift’s squad grows larger yet. After the pop star called out music manager Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta again on Thursday, November 14, her famous friends and other celebrities rose to her defense on social media.

Swift, 29, lamented in her Instagram Stories on Thursday that the two men were blocking her from performing any songs from her back catalog at the 2019 American Music Awards on November 24. “[They] said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year,” she wrote.

Additionally, Swift claimed, the business partners “have declined the use of [her] older music or performance footage” for an upcoming Netflix documentary about her past few years, “even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film.”

The “Lover” singer stated that Borchetta, 57 — who sold her back catalog to Braun, 38, earlier this year — told her team that they would permit her to use her old music if she agreed not to “re-record copycat versions” of her song next year as she had been planning to do, and if she stopped talking about him and Braun, 38.

“I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That’s it,” she added. “I’ve tried to work this out privately through my team but have not been able to resolve anything. Right now, my performance at the AMA’s, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I am planning to play until November of 2020 are a question mark.”

In a statement released on Friday, November 15, Big Machine Records contested Swift’s claims as “based on false information.” The company’s statement reads: “At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere. Since Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate.”

“The truth is, Taylor has admitted to contractually owing millions of dollars and multiple assets to our company, which is responsible for 120 hardworking employees who helped build her career,” the statement continues. “We have worked diligently to have a conversation about these matters with Taylor and her team to productively move forward. We started to see progress over the past two weeks and were optimistic as recently as yesterday that this may get resolved. However, despite our persistent efforts to find a private and mutually satisfactory solution, Taylor made a unilateral decision last night to enlist her fanbase in a calculated manner that greatly affects the safety of our employees and their families.”

Addressing Swift directly, the company states, “Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist. All we ask is to have a direct and honest conversation. When that happens, you will see there is nothing but respect, kindness and support waiting for you on the other side. To date, not one of the invitations to speak with us and work through this has been accepted. Rumors fester in the absence of communication. Let’s not have that continue here. We share the collective goal of giving your fans the entertainment they both want and deserve.”

Following Swift’s post on Thursday, celebs spoke out in support of the 10-time Grammy winner, with best friend Selena Gomez sharing an impassioned defense in her Instagram Stories on Friday.

“I have known Taylor for 13 years. She is the most dedicated, fearless, fiesty [sic], strongest woman I’ve ever known,” Gomez, 27, wrote. “People can say bitch but what I’m saying to you is that’s called a woman with true identity and strength who takes no s–t. … I can tell you first hand the MOST important thing to Taylor is her family, love, her fans, and her MUSIC. I really hope there is a change of heart over this unfortunate situation.”

