



Spilling the tea. Taylor Swift called out Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta — again. This go-round, she accused the powerful music figures of prohibiting her from playing any of her old music at the 47th annual American Music Awards and from using it in an upcoming documentary.

“It’s been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year’s ceremony. I’ve been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show,” Swift, 29, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 14. “Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.”

The Grammy winner continued, “Additionally — and this isn’t the way I had planned on telling you this news — Netflix has created a documentary about my life for the past few years. Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film.”

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer also noted that Borchetta, 57, informed Swift’s team that she would only be permitted to use her old music if she followed certain restrictions. Borchetta requested that Swift not “re-record copycat versions” of her songs in 2020, even though she claimed she’s “legally allowed” to do so. She was also instructed to refrain from talking about Braun, 38.

Swift said she chose to share her alleged experience because she believes “very strongly” that being vocal on the matter could “change the awareness level for other artists.” She also argued that speaking out could prevent other musicians from facing a “similar fate.”

“I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That’s it,” she added. “I’ve tried to work this out privately through my team but have not been able to resolve anything. Right now, my performance at the AMA’s, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I am planning to play until November of 2020 are a question mark.”

The “You Belong With Me” songstress previously called out Braun and Borchetta in an explosive Tumblr post in June, where she claimed that the famed talent manger’s purchase of Big Machine Records — which owns her masters — was her “worst case scenario.” She also referred to Braun as a “manipulative bully.”

“I walked away [from my former label] because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future,” Swift wrote. “I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums.”

In July, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Braun “was really shocked” by Swift’s Tumblr post. He attempted to “reach Taylor through multiple channels,” the insider added.

Despite the drama, Braun congratulated Swift on the release of her seventh studio album, Lover, in August. “Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been. Brilliant album with #Lover,” he tweeted at the time. “Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option. #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats.”

The 47th annual American Music Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, November 24, at 8 p.m. ET.