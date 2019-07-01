The drama between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun has celebrities divided. After the pop star slammed the talent manager’s acquisition of her masters and her former label, Big Machine Records, countless stars took to social media to share messages of support on both sides of the aisle.

Swift, 29, published a lengthy Tumblr post on Sunday, June 30, in which she claimed that she “learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world.” She went on to accuse Braun, 38, of “incessant manipulative bullying” at the hands of himself and his clients Justin Bieber and Kanye West, the latter of whom she has publicly feuded with on and off since 2009.

“Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy,” she wrote. “Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says ‘Music has value’, he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.”

The “Bad Blood” singer also spoke out against Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta, who signed her to a record deal at the label in 2005 and helped launch her megasucessful music career.

“Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to,” she wrote. “He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.”

Swift announced in November 2018 that she signed with Republic Records and Universal Music Group after 13 years and six albums with Big Machine. Her next disc, Lover, is due out on August 23.

