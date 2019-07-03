Ed Sheeran may not be “Thinking Out Loud” about Taylor Swift’s drama with music manager Scooter Braun, but that doesn’t mean the English singer-songwriter isn’t supporting her.

Sheeran, 28, broke his silence on the conflict after Instagram commenters called him out for not outwardly siding with Swift, 29, after she slammed Braun for buying her master recordings as part of his purchase of her former record label.

“Why aren’t you publicly showing your support of taylor?” one asked. Wrote another: “So you, a songwriter and one of the most successful and influential musicians in the world, are just gonna stay silent on the fact that taylor swift, one of your friends or so we think, got robbed of 11 years of her own work.”

Sheeran finally commented after one Instagram user defended him. “Just because he didn’t post anything it doesn’t mean he is not supporting her, maybe he’s talking with her right now, who knows,” that user wrote.

“I have been speaking directly to her, like I always do,” the four-time Grammy winner wrote in response.

Swift opened up about the situation in a Tumblr post on Sunday, June 30, after Braun purchased Big Machine Label Group from Scott Borchetta, reportedly for more than $300 million. The “Me” singer had been signed to Big Machine from 2005 to 2018, and the sale means Braun owns her back catalog.

In the post, Swift called the news her “worst case scenario,” accusing Braun of being involved in his artists Kanye West and Justin Bieber “bullying” of her over West’s “Famous” song and music video in 2016.

“When I left my masters in Scott’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them,” she wrote on Tumblr. “Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.”

Bieber and Demi Lovato, another of Braun’s clients, later took to social media to defend the 38-year-old, while Halsey, Cara Delevingne and Camila Cabello posted messages in support of Swift.

