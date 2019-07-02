Brendon Urie Slams ‘Piece of S--t’ Scooter Braun Over Taylor Swift Drama

Sharing his thoughts. Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie weighed in on the feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun after the songstress slammed the music manager for purchasing Big Machine Record Group and her back catalog of master recordings.

“Man, this f–king Scooter Braun s–t, like, what a piece of s–t, right?” Urie, 32, said in a live Twitch.tv video on Monday, July 1. “You guys know about this dude? It just, like, broke my heart. I read Taylor’s statement and I was like, ‘That sounds about right, ya know. Toxic dudes doing toxic bulls–t in this toxic industry.'”

Urie — who collaborated with Swift on her hit song “Me!” — continued: “Yeah, it’s disgusting, right? What a f–king a–hole … sending love to Taylor Swift. Always, always.”

The Utah native went on to express his confusion about Braun’s purchase of Swift’s master recordings, and shared that he “stands with Taylor” amid the ongoing drama. The rift between Swift, 29, and Braun, 38, made headlines on Sunday, June 30, after the Cats actress posted a lengthy message on Tumblr accusing Braun of knocking her down while she was at her lowest point.

“I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” Swift wrote. “When I left my masters in [Big Machine founder] Scott [Borchetta]’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.”

Swift also claimed in her post that Braun encouraged his clients Kanye West and Justin Bieber to bully her amid the controversy surrounding West’s 2016 “Famous” song and music video. Following the “Bad Blood” singer’s claims, many celebrities — including Bieber — took to social media to align themselves with either Swift or Braun.

Bieber, for his part, issued a public apology to Swift for his “distasteful and insensitive” actions toward her in the past, adding that Braun “didnt have anything to do with it.”

Halsey and Cara Delevingne were two of the stars who took Swift’s side, while Braun’s clients such as Demi Lovato stood up for the businessman. While Braun has yet to issue a public statement, his wife, Yael Cohen, hit back in a three-page note defending her husband.

