Taylor Swift may try to keep her personal life under wraps, but her seventh studio album, Lover, suggests she is lucky in love with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Swift, 29, dropped Lover on Friday, August 23.

“There’s a lot of a lot on this album,” the Grammy winner previously told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m trying to convey an emotional spectrum. I definitely don’t wanna have too much of one thing. You get some joyful songs and you get the bops, as they say.”

Swift acknowledged that the album also includes some “really, really, really, really sad songs,” but “not enough to where you need to worry” about her.

“This time around I feel more comfortable being brave enough to be vulnerable, because my fans are brave enough to be vulnerable with me,” she explained. “Once people delve into the album, it’ll become pretty clear that that’s more of the fingerprint of this — that it’s much more of a singer-songwriter, personal journey than the last one.”

While Swift has sung about her “long list of ex-lovers” in the past, Lover appears to have several references to an engagement to potential marriage to Alwyn.

The “You Need to Calm Down” songstress was first linked to The Favourite actor in 2017 following her split from Tom Hiddleston. An insider previously told Us Weekly that Swift thinks Alwyn is The One.

“She wants to get engaged to him,” the source said in December 2018. “She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”

Lover isn’t all love songs, however. Swift addresses the double standard that exists for women while dating in “The Man.” She also seemingly takes on her public feuds, the theme of her last album, Reputation, in “I Forgot That You Existed.”

