While awards season may have technically ended with the Oscars last month, stars had plenty to celebrate at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Thursday, March 14. Hosted by T-Pain, the evening honored musicians across genres, and celebs like Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift, Ella Mai and Halsey and more showed off their sexy style on the red carpet.

Swift was among the night’s biggest honorees, taking home the Tour of the Year accolade for her worldwide Reputation extravaganza, and her colorful look proved she was in a partying mood. The “Delicate” singer showed some leg in a super short sequined Rosa Bloom romper, which she accessorized with butterfly-adorned Sophia Webster heels and a pink-dipped ponytail that was a far cry from her bouncy ringlets days.

But the pop star wasn’t alone in flashing a bit of skin. Musgraves, Maren Morris, Heidi Klum and a newly blonde Shay Mitchell kept things short and sweet in minidresses, while Mai, Bebe Rexha, and Jana Kramer skipped shirts and pants with their tuxedo-inspired looks. All the while, presenters like Jessica Szohr upped the nearly naked quotient with lacy jumpsuits.

From Elle Fanning’s frilly Miu Miu gown to Katy Perry’s futuristic Stepford Wives style, keep scrolling to see the most memorable fashion from the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet!