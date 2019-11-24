Stars hit the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards for the 47th year on Sunday, November 24. Unsurprisingly, they brought their fashion A-game, donning everything from fabulous designer gowns to statement-making minidresses — and some unexpected styles, too.

The highly anticipated annual event was held at the Microsoft Theatre in L.A., with so many big-names in attendance, like Carrie Underwood, Selena Gomez, Lizzo and Camila Cabello — just to name a few!

Taylor Swift was the recipient of the Artist of the Decade Award, having won more awards than any other artist over the past ten years. Obviously, an award that major called an outfit just as outstanding. The 29 year old dazzled on this year’s red carpet wearing a glittery green dress, paired with thigh-high black boots.

But Swift’s sparkly outfit wasn’t the only look worth buzzing about! Gomez opted for a sexy look in a double take-worthy lime green Versace minidress with a hard-to-miss diamond necklace by Roberto Coin. Katherine Langford looked like royalty in an off-the-shoulder feathered red gown and Hilary Roberts looked like a million bucks in a form-fitting green dress with intricate beading.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for a look at all of the stellar red carpet looks from the American Music Awards!