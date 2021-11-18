Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Packed on the PDA 2 Weeks Before Split

A sign of the end? Two weeks before Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their split, things appeared to be business as usual for the pair.

The “Señorita” collaborators were spotted packing on the PDA during a beach day in Miami on November 3. Exactly 14 days later, the 24-year-old Cinderella star and the 23-year-old “In My Blood” crooner confirmed they called it quits via Instagram Stories.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” their joint statement read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

After years as friends, Cabello and Mendes’ relationship turned romantic in July 2019. By December 2020, things were serious between the duo as he told Entertainment Tonight that he “absolutely” thinks about popping the question one day.

“I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” he said at the time. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”

The duo celebrated their second anniversary in July.

“Happy 2 years my baby,” Mendes captioned a snap of them kissing at the time.

In her own post, Cabello wrote, “Happy anniversary Kuko. Here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love.”

More recently, the former Fifth Harmony member got candid about the fact that the twosome both go to therapy and were open to going to couples therapy in the future.

“For better, for worse, we’re very transparent with each other. I think that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it’s a very 3D human relationship,” she told Glamour in her October cover story. “I’ll be venting or ranting about something, and he’ll be like, ‘Have you talked to X about it?’ And I’ll be like, ‘No. I’ve got to do a session.’ And he’ll do the same thing to me. I think even just the language of being like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry that I’ve been distant with you or snappy with you. I’m just struggling and I’m feeling kind of anxious.’ That level of transparency really helps a lot.”

Mendes subsequently told the magazine via email that the twosome “give each extreme amount of patience and understanding.” He explained: “I think the truth is that when you’re struggling with mental health, it turns you sometimes into the version of yourself that you don’t like to be — and kind of loving and accepting your person through that, and being there for them through that, is life-changing. We give each other so much space and understanding and patience.”

Scroll through to see the pics from their pre-split beach day: