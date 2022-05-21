Keeping things cordial! While not all celebrity relationships are meant to last, many have remained friendly in order to keep their pets in each other’s lives.

“We’re hoping sometime in the next couple months [that] we’ll be able to get [our house] listed and sold,” Katie Maloney exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022 of her new normal with her estranged husband, Tom Schwartz, with whom she shares two dogs. “We’re kind of in the process of figuring out our next moves of where we’re gonna live and what that’s gonna be like.”

She continued: “So, we’ve kind of been sharing listings, apartment listings or condo listings with each other. We wanna stay in the same area because we both have the dogs and we’re gonna like split custody of that. So it’s important to be near each other for that regard.”

Maloney and Schwartz — who tied the knot in 2016 — announced their separation in March 2022 after five years of marriage and 12 years together.

“It’s complex for sure, but it’s been it’s the best-case scenario, honestly. It’s been really loving and peaceful and we still have a really amazing friendship,” the Utah native exclusively told Us that April. “We still like, we’ll hang out and go have lunch and it’s not really negative in any way. I mean, it’s sad and it’s an end of an era for us both, but we want to just transition and untangle in the most peaceful, amicable way possible.”

The twosome — who previously chronicled their relationship highs and lows on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules — are proud puppy parents to Gordo and Butter.

“Butter can sense when I need him,” Maloney explained in a May 2019 Facebook video on the show’s page. “He knows exactly what to do [when I have a bad day].”

The Bravo stars are not the only celebrity exes to keep things cordial for the sake of their precious pets. Mary Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim, for their parts, not only work together at his Oppenheim Group brokerage but also share custody of their two canines, Niko and Zelda.

“He’s such a great guy, and he’s such a great dad to our puppies,” the Selling Sunset star — who married Romain Bonnet in March 2018 — exclusively told Us in April 2022 of her ex-boyfriend, whom she briefly dated before the Netflix series’ 2019 debut. “You can just see how much love he has when he actually wraps his head around something. He never wanted dogs, either. He was annoyed that I had a dog, and now, like, our dogs are his life.”

