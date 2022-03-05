Nothing like that unconditional love from a furry friend! Nearly one day after Camila Cabello opened up about her breakup from Shawn Mendes, he has found solace in his faithful pup.

The “Stitches” crooner, 23, snuggled up to his black canine companion in a Friday, March 5, Instagram Story post from his bed. In the footage, the dog attempted to lick Mendes’ face as he pulled away. (Mendes has yet to further introduce his new puppy companion.)

Hours earlier, the Cinderella actress, 25, made headlines when she broke her silence about the nature of the pair’s split.

“As I get older, the priorities shift,” Cabello said during a Thursday, March 3, interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, it’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. My priorities have fluctuated, and my focus has changed throughout my life. Those years that we were dating … even while I was writing this album and even still now, I guess my focus is really on, ‘How can I be a well-rounded person?’”

She continued: “I love Shawn and I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him, and [my new song ‘Bam Bam’] is mostly just about, like, ‘OK, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life?’”

The Canada native and the former Fifth Harmony member dated for two years before announcing their split in November 2021.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the exes wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Before their split, the singers quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic and adopted golden retriever Tarzan.

“During uncertain times like this we need a reminder that sweet miracle things like puppies exist in the world too, meet the new member of the pack: Tarzan,” the “Havana” performer wrote via Instagram in November 2020 alongside a clip of her then-boyfriend cuddling the pooch. “Sending to love all of you guys and remember: regardless of the outcome, WE are the ones responsible for building the world we want to live in. the fight for BEING the society we want to see. That continues after this outcome is decided. This is what I’m telling myself to soothe myself right now because it’s the only thing we actually can control. love you guys and Tarzan sends a big puppy lick.”

While Tarzan has reportedly been in the primary care of Cabello since the pair’s breakup, Mendes reunited with the pooch and the Cuba native for a cordial walk in January.

