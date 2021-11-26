Cute guys with even cuter dogs! Let’s be honest, it’s hard to know where to look when you’ve got hot hunks like Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds hanging out with such adorable pups.

Of course, these guys don’t mind being upstaged by their pooches. Chris Evans admitted that his dog, Dodger, who he adopted in 2017, is the real star of his family. He often shares selfies of him cuddling up with the mixed-breed boxer, whose name he has tattooed on his chest.

“This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out,” the Captain America star wrote via Instagram in April 2018 alongside a clip of him meeting Dodger for the first time one year prior. “I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!!”

Justin Theroux certainly agrees with that sentiment. The Leftovers alum’s Instagram is basically a tribute to his very good doggo, Kuma, who he brought home in June 2018.

“I know you can’t read Kuma, but thank you for being so open, making me laugh, sleeping in later than me, going everywhere by my side, reminding me to stay in the present, to let things roll off me, to have gratitude and joy for everything, even just waking up,” the Wanderlust actor wrote via Instagram to mark the third anniversary of her gotcha day in June 2018. “Reminding me to be playful. For showing patience.”

Ryan Gosling, meanwhile, has long sung the praises of his late pupper, George, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 17 — but will never be forgotten.

The La La Land actor was often photographed with his late furry friend, who joined him on set for almost every one of his films up until his death. Yet, Gosling often questioned whether the mixed-breed terrier was really a canine due to his human-like quirks.

“There was something about George where … I think he felt like being a dog was beneath him,” he joked during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show one year after his beloved pet’s death. “He would not do tricks. If you wanted him to sit down, you had to sort of convince him it was in his best interest. Like, ‘Look, we’re gonna be in this car for about three hours, so if you want to sit down you might be more comfortable this way.’ Then he might consider it.”

