



Twinning! Chris Evans gifted his dog, Dodger, a cream turtleneck sweater that matches the one his character wears in the Golden-Globe nominated film Knives Out.

The 38-year-old actor posted two photos of his pup wearing a dog-sized version of the sweater via Twitter on Wednesday, December 25. He captioned the cute pictures with a Christmas tree emoji.

Fans were ecstatic to see Dodger’s nearly identical attire and praised Evans for getting the sweater for his pup. “YOU SAID IM GONNA GIVE TWITTER EVERYTHING THEY WANT,” one user wrote via Twitter while another posted, “Chris bless you for this picture.”

The Captain America star adopted Dodger in 2017 while filming the movie Gifted. He shared a special clip of the first time he met the mixed-breed boxer in April 2018.

“This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out,” he captioned the video in honor of National Pet Day. “I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!!”

Evans has documented his adventures with Dodger ever since the pooch joined the family. In July 2017, the Avengers star posted a clip of Dodger taking in a view of trees and a bird chirping. “My dog is still a pure, brand new soul, enjoying nonverbal bonds of love + acceptance w pretty much everything,” he wrote alongside the post.

In October 2017, Evans shared a photo of Dodger gazing sweetly at the camera. “I mean… c’mon dude,” the actor wrote. “If you keep it up you’re just gonna get tackled.”

Evans again showcased the deep bond he and Dodger share in September 2017 when he posted a video of himself reuniting with his dog after “10 long weeks of filming.” In the cute clip, Dodger can’t stop licking and jumping on Evans who laughs on the floor.

He followed up that heart-melting post with a video of Dodger howling along to the song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” with his stuffed lion by his side in November 2017.