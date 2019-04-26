Not your average bro. Chris Evans provided his best guess as to why people could not stop talking about his on-again, off-again relationship with now ex-girlfriend Jenny Slate.

Men’s Journal put the Avengers: Endgame star, 37, on the spot by asking whether he believed the fascination surrounding the romance was due to the fact that some fans consider him a bro. “Yeah. I think she may have even, at first,” he said in the magazine’s May cover story. “But then she was just like, ‘Man, you’re not like what I thought you were going to be.’”

Evans clarified that while he “can speak fluent bro,” he does not consider himself one. “I wear a hat, and I drink beer, and I like sports,” he explained. “But I was a big theater dork in high school, you know what I mean?”

The Captain America: Civil War actor began dating Slate, 37, in May 2016. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in February 2017 that the pair split, though they remained friends. He confirmed in March 2018 that they broke up again after a brief reconciliation.

The Parks and Recreation alum opened up about her attraction toward Evans in a March 2017 interview with New York Magazine. “I first really liked Chris as a person because he is so unpretentious,” she admitted. “He is a straight-up 35-year-old man who wants to play [board] games. That’s it. I was like, ‘I’d better not discount this, because this is purity.’”

She added that the Before We Go star “is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart.”

These days, Evans is on the hunt for the right person with whom he can settle down. “I really want kids. Yeah, I do,” he told Men’s Journal. “I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s–t like that.”

