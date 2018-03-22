The on-again off-again relationship is off-again. Chris Evans confirmed that he was broken up from actress Jenny Slate in a profile with New York Times. “One book [Evans] found eye-opening was Rebecca Solnit’s The Mother of All Questions. Mr. Evans read it while dating the actress Jenny Slate (their on-again, off-again relationship, beloved by the internet, recently ended) and decided that he needed to listen more and speak less,” the Times reports.

“The hardest thing to reconcile is that just because you have good intentions, doesn’t mean it’s your time to have a voice,” Evans, 36, said in the profile.

The Avengers star first started dating Slate, 35, in May 2016. The couple made their debut at the New York premiere of The Secret Life of Pets. In February 2017, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that they amicably parted ways, but remained close friends. The following month, she spoke to New York Magazine about their relationship.

“I first really liked Chris as a person because he is so unpretentious,” she said at the time. “He is a straight-up 35-year-old man who wants to play [board] games. That’s it. I was like, ‘I’d better not discount this, because this is purity.’”

She continued: “What’s the same about us is not just that we’re from Massachusetts, which was such a delight, but Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart. He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”

The two recently were spotted together again in October and went on to spend the holidays together, as his brother shared a photo with her on Christmas Day.

