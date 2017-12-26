Jenny Slate Celebrated Christmas With Chris Evans’ Family

Christmas at the Evans! Jenny Slate joined her ex-boyfriend Chris Evans’ family for Christmas, sparking more rumors that the duo are back together.

“Christmas with my favorite Jew! @jennyslate,” Chris’ brother, Scott Evans, captioned a photo with Slate on Monday, December 25, via Instagram.

As previously reported, Slate and Evans called it quits in February after nine months of dating. The pair sparked reconciliation rumors in October after they exchanged flirtatious tweets with one another just days after they were spotted getting a bite to eat in Atlanta.

“The theme song to Mash stresses me out. The Pavlovian response is that it’s time to go to bed and I probably haven’t done my homework,” the Captain America star tweeted on October 21.

Slate took the opportunity to jokingly criticize him responding: “Probably haven’t”???? Cmon, Christopher. Have you done your homework or haven’t you? It’s 7pm and you’ve had the whoooole weekend. Cmon.”

An eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively that the former couple were acting like they were back together during their Atlanta outing.

“They seemed like a couple,” a source told Us at the time. “[They were] laughing. He reached across and touched her arm a couple of times. They seemed like normal people on a date.”

The following day, the comedian, 35, and the Gifted actor, 36, were seen on a double date with Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey.

Fans also speculated that Slate was laughing in the background of Evans’ Instagram video of his dog Dodger, howling along to “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” from The Lion King on November 7.

