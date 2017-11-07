This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in. pic.twitter.com/CuH53VNVtF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2017

Chris Evans isn’t the only talented member of his family! The Avengers actor, 36, shared an adorable clip of his dog, Dodger, howling along to “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

“This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings,” Evans explained of the video, which he tweeted on Tuesday, November 7. “Today, Dodger decided to join in.”

In the cute clip, Dodger plays with his stuffed animal and howls harmoniously in perfect sync with the track. After the song ends, Dodger then takes the lead and performs a solo!

Fans took to the comments to speculate that the Captain America star’s ex-girlfriend, Jenny Slate, can be heard giggling in the background of the video as the duo cheered on Dodger.

As previously reported, Slate, 35, and the Gifted actor split in February after nine months of dating. The former couple sparked reconciliation rumors in October after they exchanged flirtatious tweets with one another. The banter came days after an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo dined together in Atlanta. “They seemed like a couple. [They were] laughing,” the onlooker shared at the time. “They seemed like normal people on a date.”

The following day, the Zootopia voicer and Evans double-dated with pal Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey.

Watch the full clip above to see the Fantastic Four star supporting Dodger’s talented performance!

